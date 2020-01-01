Lenín Moreno: resistiremos esta y cualquier otra tormenta

Publicado el Martes, 26 Mayo 2020

Fortalecidos por la solidaridad, resistiremos esta y cualquier otra tormenta. De las crisis hemos salido más fuertes, más sabios y más seguros. ¡Así somos los ecuatorianos!

